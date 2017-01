Ernest (Tiny) Musser of Mullens passed away on January 17, 2017, at the age of 94, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Beckley.

Services were held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Highland Avenue Baptist Church, Mullens with Rev. Lewis Arnold officiating. Burial followed in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton.

Service by Tankersley Funeral Home, Mullens.