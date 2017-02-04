Lady Warriors win BAC

Wyoming East became the first county girls team to win a Big Atlantic Classic title on Saturday evening at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

Trailing by 10 to start the fourth quarter, the Warriors climbed back to beat St. Albans, 66-60, in overtime.

Much of the contest was a shootout between East’s Jasmine Blankenship and the Red Dragaons’ Alli Johnson.

Both players finished the night with seven three-pointers.

Blankenship’s trey with :27 left in regulation tied the game at 52-52.

St. Albans got two shots in the final seconds, including a layup at the buzzer, but could not convert.

WEHS took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Megan Davis with 3:34 left in OT.

Haley Butcher scored on a follow shot, and the Lady Warriors didn’t attempt another field goal.

They went 12-12 at the line in the overtime.

“We practice foul shots all the time,” Blankenship said. “We don’t always make them, but lately we’ve been doing better.”

Blankenship had a game-high 31 points. Emily Saunders scored 16 of her 17 points in the second half and was 6-6 from the floor in the final two quarters. She also pulled down 11 rebounds.

Davis scored 10 and had four assists.

Johnson tallied 28 for the Dragons. Jaden McDaniels scored 16, and Haleigh Legg had 13.

“I think our defensive intensity in the second half turned the game around,” said East coach Angie Boninsegna.

East has won 13 straight and improved to 14-4 overall.

The Lady Warriors visit Westside on Thursday.

See more on the game in the Feb. 8 Independent Herald.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Photo: Wyoming East poses with the Big Atlantic Classic trophy after beating St. Albans for the title on Saturday.

