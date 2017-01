Kate Bromsted (second from left), age 3, helps her father, Tim Bromsted, charge up a Tesla Model S electric car at Twin Falls Resort State Park on Friday morning.

The car charging station, offered for free, was funded through a grant from the West Virginia Division of Energy. Other lodge parks in the state have or will soon have the charging stations.

There are an estimated 250 electric cars in West Virginia currently and 565,000 nationwide.

Read the Jan. 25 Independent Herald to learn more.