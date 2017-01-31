DNR seeks wildlife paintings for calendar

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is requesting original color wildlife paintings for the 2018 edition of the award-winning West Virginia Wildlife Calendar, according to DNR Wildlife Resources Section Chief Paul Johansen. The deadline for submitting artwork is February 17, 2017.

Paintings may depict popular game and fish species or feature the state’s other wildlife such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds, small mammals and nongame fish.

“This calendar offers a wonderful opportunity for artists to feature their work,” said Johansen. “Besides distribution in West Virginia, our calendars are enjoyed by people all over the United States.”

An electronic image of each entry capable of being sized at 14½ inches wide by 11½ inches high at 300 dpi is preferred, although a high quality print will be accepted. Artists may send in multiple entries.

Artists are reminded that the calendar format is horizontal, with measurements of 14 inches wide by 11 inches high, and should keep this ratio in mind when creating paintings.

Paintings not chosen in previous years may be resubmitted. All artists, especially those from West Virginia, are encouraged to submit their work. A $100 prize is awarded for each painting chosen, with $500 going to the artist whose artwork is picked for the cover. Paintings are chosen based on overall composition and quality, along with anatomical and contextual accuracy. The quality of the electronic image or submitted print is very important for judging the artwork.

To obtain 2018 calendar art rules or to purchase a 2017 calendar, please contact the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Wildlife Calendar Art, P.O. Box 67, Elkins, WV 26241, phone 304-637-0245. Electronic images should be emailed to: Elizabeth.N.Akins@wv.gov