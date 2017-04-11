Recaps: Brehm has perfect game

Wyoming East softball won a pair of games last week.

The Lady Warriors got a perfect game from ace Holly Brehm in a 10-0, five-inning win at Mount View last Tuesday.

Brehm struck out all 15 batters she faced.

Katie Griffith led the offense with three hits, one of them a double.

Rivers Wade was 2-4 with a double, and Kari Walker also had a pair of hits.

Kendyl Johnson was 1-2, and Brehm went 1-4.

The Lady Warriors held off a late rally by Lincoln County and scored a 7-5 win last Saturday at Hamlin.

East scored two in the first and three in the third to take an early 5-0 lead.

After Lincoln County slice the margin to 5-2, the Lady Warriors put two in the fifth to make it 7-2.

Lincoln scored three in the bottom of the seventh but WEHS held on for the win.

Lexi Booth had three hits for East.

Brehm, Wade, Griffith, Johnson, Miller and Culicerto each had a hit.

Johnson had a double.

Brehm fanned six and gave up six hits.

Rachel Pennington had two hits for Lincoln County.

Courtney Roberts took the loss.

East (7-2) will host Man on Wednesday and Logan on Thursday.

Baseball

Wyoming East’s comeback attempt fell short at James Monroe last Wednesday.

The Mavericks took a 7-2 lead into the seventh. The Warriors scored three but fell short at 7-5.

Hunter Hall had two hits for East. Dylan Repass and McQuade Canada also had hits.

Ethan Hoosier started and took the loss for the Warriors. Josh Hawks relieved him in the sixth.

Grant Mohler was the winning pitcher for James Monroe.

The Warriors visit Bluefield on Wednesday and Mingo Central on Thursday.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.