East, WHS do well in meet

Wyoming East and Westside both had strong performances in the Independence Invitatioanal track meet at Coal City last Saturday.

The meet was pushed back one day due to cold temperatures and rain on Friday.

Wyoming East

The East boys finished second in the team standings behind Covington, Va.

Boys

First place winners included the 4 x 800 relay team (Dalton Blake, Logan Davidson, Dylan Repass and Jacob Harris).

Blake took first in the one-mile run. Anthony Martin was third.

Harris won the 400 meters, and Repass (fourth), Justin Mullins (fifth) and James Snuffer (sixth) also placed.

East won the 4 x 400 relay with Nick Woodrum, Davidson, Blake and Harris.

Repass was the winner of the 3200 meter run.

Woodrum took first in the high jump.

Other strong performances included Davidson’s fifth place finish in the 100 meter dash and a second place for the 4 x 100 team (Woodrum, Davidson, Blake and Harris).

Martin was fourth in the 800 meters and Gavin Roberts took fifth.

Martin was third in the long jump, and Roberts placed fourth.

Michael Elkins took third in the discus and Justin Mullins was second in the shot put.

Blake (seventh), Martin (eighth) and Woodrum (10th) were among the top ten individual scorers.

Girls results

Michaela Justice took first place in the discus. Also placing were Emily Graham in third, Apollonia Turrisi in fourth and Kelsey Nelson in fifth.

The 100 meter dash saw Dymond Rhodes take second. Mackenzie Powers was third, and Justice was fourth.

In the 200 meter dash, Justice finished sixth. Alam Bishop was ninth, and Graham was tenth.

Rhodes placed second i nthe 400. Justice was third, and Bishop took fifth.

Powers had a fourth place finish in the long jump.

Justice was fifth among the individual scorers.

Westside

WHS took second in the girls team standings, and the boys were fourth.

Girls

The 4 x 800 team took first with Latasha Acord, Jasmin Mounts, Angela Phillips and Britney Cochran.

Cochran was first in the 3200 meters, and Sarah Cook was second.

Westside won the 4 x 400 relay with Acord, Phillip, Cochran and Cook.

Acord was sixth in the 100 meter dash.

WHS took second in the 4 x 200 relay with Mounts, MaKayla Mitchell, Aleyah Walters and Kelly Marrs.

Cochran won second in the 1600 meter run.

Phillips was fourth in the 400 meter dash, and Mounts was sixth.

Acord took second in the 300 meter low hurdles.

The Renegades were second in the 4 x 100 realy with Marrs, Mitchell, Walters and Cook.

Mounts was seventh in the 200 run, and Phillips was eighth. Mitchell finished 12th.

Hope Stewart was seventh in the discus throw, and Mercedes Stewart was eighth. Debra Montgomery was 11th.

Stewart took sixth in the shot put, and Stewart was ninth. Montgomery was 11th.

Boys

Westside won the 4 x 100 relay with Jacob Stafford, Wesley Helmandollar, Noah Vance and Issac Mosley.

Justin Cochran took first place in the 800 meter run.

The 4 x 800 relay team was third with Ethan Abbott, James Bragg, Chase Gibson and D.J. Belcher.

In the 100 meter dash, Vanc was sixth and Mosley was eighth. Justin Hatfield was 13th, and Tristian Tackett took 14th. Eric Lester was 15tg and Zach Mitchell finished 16th.

WHS was second in the 4 x 200 with Stafford, Helmandollar, Mosley and Vance.

Belcher was fourth in the 1600 meter run, Bragg was fifth, Gibson took fifth and Hunter White was seventh.

Helmandollar took second in the 400 meter dash. Staffird was seventh, and Mitchell took 10th.

Abbott was third in the 300 meter low hurdles.

Mosley took fifth in the 200 dash, and Vance was sixth. Tackett took 12th, and Mitchell was 13th.

Belcher was fourth in the 3200, and Gibson placed fifth.

The 4 x 400 relay team was second with Vance, Mosley, Helmandollar and Cochran.

Abbott was thuird in the high jump.

Tackett took seventh in the long jump, and Lester was eighth.

Micheal Cline placed fifth in the discus throw. Caleb Harper was ninth, and Triston Bailey was 12th. Ricky Brown was 14th.

Harper took fifth in the shot put. Cline was eighth, and Hunter White was ninth. Bailey placed 10th, and Brown was 12th.

