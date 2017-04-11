Warriors win two of three

By John Conley

[email protected]

Wyoming East won two of three games in Logan Madness last weekend.

The Warriors beat Scott, 68-32, in their first game.

McQuade Canada tossed in 10 points to lead the way.

Evan Preece had 14, followed by Ethan England (9), R.J. Hood (8), Caden Lookabill (7), Dalton Blake (6), Jared Cannady (2) and Tanner Grant (2).

The Warriors hit 13 three-pointers.

East beat Tug Valley by forfeit.

The Warriors were leading, 60-54, with a minute to play when the officials stopped the game.

East overcame an early 15-0 deficit.

Canada had 13, and England tossed in 12. Hood (11) and Lookabill (10) were also in double figures.’

Preece (8) and Cannady (6) also scored.

Chapmanville nipped the Warriors, 44-42.

England and Preece scored 10 points each. Canada and Grant tallied 7 apiece. Hood scored five, and Lookabill tossed in three.

Kody McCracken and Austin Canada coached the team.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Courtesy Photo The Wyoming East team playing in Logan Madness last weekend included Coach Kody McCracken, Jared Sandy, R.J. Hood, Evan Preece, Caden Lookabill, McQuade Canada, Ethan England, Tanner Grant, and Coach Austin Canada. Not pictured: Dalton Blake. http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_eastinlogan.jpg Courtesy Photo The Wyoming East team playing in Logan Madness last weekend included Coach Kody McCracken, Jared Sandy, R.J. Hood, Evan Preece, Caden Lookabill, McQuade Canada, Ethan England, Tanner Grant, and Coach Austin Canada. Not pictured: Dalton Blake.