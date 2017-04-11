All-star game has county flavor

By John Conley

There was a definite Wyoming County flavor to the Scott Brown Memorial Classic in Beckley last Saturday.

The Jan-Care All-Stars, made up of seniors from area AA teams, took on the C. Adam Toney All-Stars (Class A) in an afternoon contest.

There were three Wyoming East players on the AA team. East coach Derek Brooks was joined by Mullens coaching legend Lewis D’Antoni, age 103, on the sidelines.

The Class A stars won the game, 126-105, behind 27 points from Coty Jude and 22 by Dalton Gray.

Each of the East players reached double figures for the AA team. Dylan Brehm tallied 16 and had three treys. He also pulled down eight rebounds.

Jon Sims scored 11 and also knocked down three treys. He had five boards.

Corey McKinney had three three-pointers.

Bluefield’s Cody Fuller poured in 33 points.

The Class A stars had a 56-52 lead at the half and pulled away in the second half.

Brooks is in his first year as the head coach of the Warriors and led his team to the state tournament.

D’Antoni coached Mullens to the state championship in 1955 and had a long and successful coaching career.

John Conley

Courtesy Photo Lewis D'Antoni (left), age 103, was one of the coaches at the Scott Brown Memorial Classic All-Star Game in Beckley last Saturday. He is pictured with Herbie Brooks, assistant coach at Wyoming East.