Westside baseball beats Van

Westside built a big lead early and went on to defeat Van, 14-6, last Thursday night at Clear Fork.

Still, WHS coach Zac Cox says his team has to get better.

“I didn’t think we played that well even though we won,” he commented. “We had too many errors. This team (Van) shouldn’t have scored. All their runs were unearned.”

The Renegades already had a 4-1 lead when they added to it in the second.

Breyden Morgan drove a two-out single to left to bring in a run.

Andrew Rollins followed with a single. An error on a ball hit by Dakota Dixon allowed another run to score,and it was 6-1.

Dixon, who went four-plus innings to get the win, retired the Bulldogs in order in the third and limited them to a Kory Williams single in the fourth.

Westside added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth.

With one out, the Renegades loaded the bases on three straight walks.

Bradie Vance punched a single to left to score Rollins and make it 7-1.

A fielding error allowed another run to cross.

The Bulldogs scored a run and had the bases loaded when an error allowed two more runners to come home.

Williams singled to bring in another runner and slice the deficit to 8-5.

WHS responded with a run in its half of the inning.

Morgan singled and eventually came in on a Rollins hit to left.

Van scored once in the sixth, but Westside put the game away in its half of the inning.

A one-out walk and a single by Dixon put the Renegades in business.

Morgan singled in a run. Later, with the bases loaded, a wild pitch allowed two more runs to cross the plate.

Two more would score before the Bulldogs got out of the inning.

Van went quietly in the seventh.

Morgan was 4-5 with four RBI and scored four runs to spark the Renegades.

Vance and Rollins each had two hits, and Cody Justice was 1-1. Ben Price was 1-2. Jacob Ellis drove in two runs.

Dixon fanned sevcn and got the win.

Williams had two hits for Van.

Chapmanville 3, WHS 0

Westside battled AA No. 2 Chapmanville to the wire before falling, 3-0, last Wednesday at Man.

“That was our best pitching (Breyden Morgan) and best defensive play of the year,” said coach Zac Cox. “We just couldn’t get anything going with the bats.”

The Renegades will host Summers County on Thursday and Liberty on Friday.

Westside's Andrew Rollins rounds third during last Thursday's win over Van at Clear Fork.