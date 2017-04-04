AAU Warriors win tourney

The Wyoming East eighth grade AAU Warriors won a tournament in Princeton last Saturday.

In their opening game, the Warriors beat the West Virginia Bullets of Princeton, 63-32.

Logan Miller and Brandon Simpson hd 20 points each for the Warriors. Miller added four assists and four steasl. Simpson had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Chase York tossed in 16 points and had six boards, four assists and three steals.

Zach Bolen (four points, one steal). Dakota McBrde (three points, four rebounds), Luke Laxton (seven rebounds) and Mason Houck (three rebonds, one steal) were also big contributors.

East beat the United Shooters, 49-28, in the second game.

Chase York had 20 points and pulled down four rebounds. Brandon Simpson had 14 points and blocked a shot.

Logan Miller added 12 points and three steals.

Mason Houck had three points, two assists and a block. Dakota McBride was the leading rebounder with six and also blocked a shot.

Luje Laxton had five boards and a block, and Zach Bolen pulled down four rebounds and had two assists.

The Warriors nipped the United Shooters, 61-59, in the championship game.

Chase York scored 19 and had eight rebounds and a steal for East. Brandon Simpson tallied 18 and had three rebounds, two steals and a block.

Logan Miller scored 15 and dished out seven assists. Mason Houck had seven points and two rebounds.

Luke Laxton had six rebounds, two points and an assist. Zach Bolen added one rebound, one assist and a steal. Dakota McBride had a rebound.

The Warriors play in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on April 8.

