Brehm one-hitter spurs East

Holly Brehm silenced the Riverview bats, and Wyoming East stayed unbeaten in high school softball on Wednesday evening.

The Lady Warriors improved to 5-0 with an 8-0, six-inning win at New Richmond.

Brehm was her usual dominating self, giving up one single and fanning 16.

East grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second.

Katie Griffith singled to left, and Phoebe Zeboskey reached safely.

When Karah Culicerto bunted, the Raiders had no one covering first and that led to the first run.

Lexi Booth doubled to the right field corner, driving in another run.

“I think we’re playing pretty well, but we could hit better,” Booth commented.

Brehem followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-0.

Hailey Mitchem singled to shallow center in the Raider third, but Brhem struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning.

East’s Rivers Wade singled and later scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 4-0.

Raider pitcher Bianca Blankenship drew a walk with one out in the fourth. But Griffith threw out courtesy runner Allison Meade when she tried to steal second.

The Warriors tacked on two runs in the fifth.

Hailee Belcher delivered a bases loaded single to left to bring a run in. A Griffith grounder scored another.

East ended the game with two runs in the sixth.

Culicerto bunted her way on. One out later, Brhem doubled to left.

Kari Walker’s double brought both runners home.

Walker said the team has a close bond. “We’re like a family,” she remarked.

Walker and Brehm each had three hits and batted in two runs.

Culicerto was 2-3 at the plate, and Booth drove in two runs.

The Lady Warriors were scheduled to play over the weekend in Chapmanville.

Poca edged East, 3-2, on Friday.

Other results were not available.

Griffith says she likes the strong competition in the tournament.

“The better the teams, the more you want to win,” she commented. “It makes you work harder.”

The Lady Warriors will be at home this Thursday against Shady Spring.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

