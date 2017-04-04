D’Antoni, 103, returns to sideline

A 103-year-old coach will be on the sidelines of this Saturday’s Scott Brown Little General Classic game in Beckley.

The legendary Lewis D’Antoni, a member of the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, will assist Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks in coaching the Jan-Care All Stars.

D’Antoni led Mullens to a state championship in 1955—the first ever won by a Wyoming County team—and to a runner-up finish in 1954. He later had success coaching at Chesapeake, Ohio.

His son, Mike, coaches the NBA’s Houston Rockets and son, Dan, is the men’s hoop coach at Marshall.

Also assisting Brooks on the sideline will be his father, Herbie Brooks, and Jeff Mullins. Herbie Brooks was a three-time all-stater at Mullens and a 1,000-point scorer at WVU. Mullins, now a state senator, was also a star at Mullens.

The Jan Care all-stars will play the C. Adam Toney all-stars at 4 p.m. at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

Three Wyoming East players are on the Jan Care team: guard Jon Sims, forward Derek Brehm and guard Corey McKinney.

Joining them on the team are Jon Sawyers of Shady Spring, Cody Fuller of Bluefield, Ryan Davis of Bluefield, Markus Guy of Independence, Dominic Lewis of James Monroe, Hunter Neil of Chapmanville and Seth Meadows of PikeView.

The C. Adam Toney team includes Will Fenton of Fayetteville, Marcus Lively of Fayetteville, Noah Wimbish of Teays Valley Christian, Mark Iwanowicz of Teays Valley Christian, Trey Shuff of Gilmer County, Carter Springer of Gilmer County, Deandre Murphy of Huntington St. Joe, Adam Johnson of Greenbrier West, Cody Jude of Tolsia and Dalton Gray of Webster County.

Matt Boyd of Fayetteville will coach the C. Adam Toneyteam, assisted by Steve Shuff of Gilmer County.

