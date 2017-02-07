Cannady signs with UC

Joel Cannady of Wyoming East signed to play college football at the University of Charleston on Wednesday morning.

Cannady, a lineman, said UC got interested in him after his mother, Angela Webb, submitted his Hudl highlights.

Rated from 1 to 4, with 4 being the lowest score, Cannady rated a 1.

“I went up for a visit and I liked it,” Cannady said. “They offered me a scholarship. I liked the atmosphere there.”

He also liked the school’s academic side. He plans to study athletic training.

Cannady started playing football in sixth grade.

He liked it right away.

“I always loved football,” he said. “It’s always been my favorite.”

Cannady has already discussed off-season training with the UC coaches.

“They’re preparing me for everything,” he commented.

He says foot speed is the area he will work on improving.

“My strength is already pretty good,” Cannady noted.

Webb pointed out that the coaches at UC were impressed that Cannady had not only size but agility and speed.

Whether he will see playing time early is up to him.

“The coaches said you have to earn everything,” he remarked.

“He’s big and he’s got good footwork,” said WEHS head coach Donald Jewell. “He has a lot of potential. He just has to tap in there and (fulfill it).

“I think he’ll be a good player for them if he wants it,” the coach remarked.

Jewell said having a player move on to the college level sets a good example for the younger players on his team.

“I wish we had more going,” he stated.

Pat Kirkland is the head coach of the Golden Eagles. The team was 3-8 last year.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0432-2.jpg