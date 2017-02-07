Renegades win in OT

Westside picked up the tempo and picked up the win.

Corey Hatfield scored a career-high 24 points and R.J. Hood came off the bench to tally 17 as the Renegades nipped PikeView, 75-70, in overtime on Friday night at Clear Fork.

WHS coach Shawn Jenkins said getting a faster pace was key to the win.

The Renegades trailed most of the first half and were down 30-22 at the break.

Pressure defense started to turn the tide in the third period.

“With the press, you cause some turnovers but you also get the game going faster than they want to play,” Jenkins pointed out.

Hatfield had 20 of his points in the second half and overtime and controlled the glass for long stretches.

“Corey was aggressive, and that makes us better,” Jenkins noted.

Hatfield scored inside and made two foul shots early in the fourth period to give WHS a 46-42 edge.

Later, he converted a three-point play and followed his own miss for two to push the lead to 52-46 with over three minutes left.

The Panthers got within 52-49, but Westside scored the next five points: Hood made two free throws, Elijah Puett had a layup and Hatfield made a foul shot.

It was 57-49 with 1:46 to go and the Renegades seemed on their way to victory.

PikeView wasn’t done yet.

Seth Meadows hit a two and three to narrow the margin to 57-54.

It was 59-56 when PikeView got possession with 24.7 seconds left.

The Panthers missed one shot but got the ball back. Sebastian Mann drained a three from straight away with tenths of a second left to tie it up.

“PikeView deserves credit for the character and heart to come back,” Jenkins said. “But we showed character and heart in the overtime.

The Renegades fell behind, 66-61, with less than two minutes remaining.

They fought back to tie it at 68-68, then took the lead when Hood nailed a three frm the corner with :47 to go.

“He hit some big shots for us tonight,” Jenkins said.

Two Hatfield foul shots extended the lead to five, and WHS went on to pick up its fourth straight win.

Jenkins said he has been using three of his younger players with Shane Jenkins and Isaiah Lester for stretches in recent contests.

“It seems to be working for us, so I try to use that line up during every game,” the coach remarked.

Travis Cook had 11 points and key rebounds for the Renegaedes, and Puett also scored 11.

Meadows tossed in 22 for the Panthers. Todd Vest and Mann added 12 each, and Tyler Boyd notched 10.

WHS will host Liberty on Tuesday and play Robert C. Byrd at the Charleston Civic Center on Wednesday.

Game notes: Westside and PikeView also went to OT in a December game at Gardner. The Renegades won that one, 68-66.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Travis Cook (second from left) of Westside plays defense during last Frida6y's game with PikeView at Clear Fork.