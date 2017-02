Wyoming East’s Dylan Brehm (left) is guarded by Kyle Saunders of Independence in last week’s game at the Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley.

Wyoming East’s Dylan Brehm (left) is guarded by Kyle Saunders of Independence in last week’s game at the Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley. http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0442-1.jpg Wyoming East’s Dylan Brehm (left) is guarded by Kyle Saunders of Independence in last week’s game at the Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley.