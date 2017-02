Wyoming East has moved up to No. 1 in AA in the latest West Virginia Coaches Association poll.

The Lady Warriors got one more point in the voting than last week’s No. 1, Bluefield.

Bluefield is No. 2, followed by North Marion, Fairmont Senior and Winfield.

Lincoln is No. 6, and Westside is No. 7.

Nicholas County, River View and Poca wrap up the top 10.

Wyoming East and Westside meet this Thursday at Clear Fork.

Huntington is No. 1 in AAA, and Tucker County has the top spot in Class A.