Cannady signs with UC

Joel Cannady (front row, center) of Wyoming East signed to play college football at the University of Charleston on Wednesday morning.

Cannady, a lineman, said UC got interested in him after his mother, Robin Webb, submitted his Hudl highlights.

Rated from 1 to 4, with 4 being the lowest score, Cannady rated a 1.

“I went up for a visit and I liked it,” Cannady said. “They offered me a scholarship.”

He also liked the school’s academic side. He plans to study athletic training.

“He’s big and he’s got good footwork,” said WEHS head coach Donald Jewell. “He has a lot of potential. He just has to tap in there and (fulfill it).”

