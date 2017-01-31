Westside gets weekend wins

Westside won two games in 24 hours last weekend to improve to 8-6.

WHS 44, Princeton 43

Shane Jenkins sank a free throw with 3.4 seconds left to lift Westside to a 44-43 overtime victory of Princeton last Friday night at Princeton.

WHS held a 21-15 halftime lead and it was 27 to 24 heading into the final quarter.

Princeton’s Aaron McCabe tied the game with a foul shot with 29.5 seconds left in regulation, and the game moved on to OT.

Jenkins had 11 points for the Renegades, and Isaiah Lester had 9. Corey Hatfield grabbed 11 rebounds.

Cade Fix scored 25 for the Tigers, and Cole Cochran tossed in 12.

WHS 74, Logan 64

Westside rallied in the fourth quarter to win at Logan last Saturday night.

Junior guard Shane Jenkins got hot when it mattered with 13 fourth quarter points.

Jenkins led the Renegades with 22 points. Isaish Lester had 14, and Corey Hatfield scored 13.

David Early tossed in 29 for Logan.

Oak Hill 55, Westside 46

The Red Devils used a fourth quarter run to pull away from the Renegades down the stretch.

Shane Jenkins had 26 to spark WHS.

Dallas Jones (14) and Andrew Work (13) paced the scoring for Oak Hill.

Westside will host Pikeview this Friday.

