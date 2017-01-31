WVU knocks off Jayhawks, Aggies

West Virginia beat another No. 1 team and held off a lesser team in college hoops last week.

The Mountaineers topped Kansas, No. 1 in the coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP, by 85-69 last Tuesday night in Morgantown.

WVU became the first team in Big 12 history to beat the Jayhawks four straight times at home.

It was a game of runs as West Virginia built double digit leads several times only to see KU catch up or take the lead.

The first half was close all the way and the Jayhawks led by as much as 25-20.

WVU finished the half with a 9-4 to go up by 38-35 at the break.

The Mountaineers took a 55-45 lead with a Tarik Phillip lay up at the 13:44 mark.

Kansas battled back to take its only second half edge, 59-58, on a Sviatoslav Myhailuk three-poionter with 9:54 to play

It was 64-61 when West Virginia put together a 10-2 run and took control for good.

Esa Ahmad, not a factor in Mountaineer losses to Oklahoma and Kansas St. the week before, had a career-high 27 points to lead the winners.

Nathan Adrian added 11. Phillip and Daxter Miles, Jr., scored 10 each.

Jevon Carter had eight rebounds and nine assists.

Jackson (22),. Graham (17) and Mason (15) paced Kansas.

WVU won a game in the Big 12-SEC Challenge for the first time on Saturday, trimming Texas A and M, 81-77, on Saturday in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers built a big first half lead and then, as has been their pattern, struggled to hang on at the finish.

Holding on to a 28-27 edge, West Virginia finished the first half with a 17-2 spurt.

Jevon Carter hit a three to start the run, and James Bolden hit a three to finish it. It was 45-29 at halftime.

WVU was up by as much as 20 at 51-31, but the Aggies gradually cut into the deficit.

A Tyler Davis dunk made it 61-55 with 9:10 to play.

The Mountaineers pushed the lead back up to 74-61, but the Aggies managed to make it interesting in the last 90 seconds.

They got within 79-77 with 15 ticks left.

Esa Ahmad made two foul shots with :05 to play to clinch the win.

Jevon Carter had 19 points and nine boards to lead West Virginia. Ahmad scored 14, and Daxter Miles, Jr., tallied 10.

Ahmad had six assists, and Miles had three steals.

Gilder had 24 for A and M, and Hampton scored 21.

WVU is now 17-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers host Oklahoma St. this Saturday.

