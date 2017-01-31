Lupardus headed to Youngstown St.

Gabby Lupardus doesn’t have to be on the court to blaze new trails.

The Wyoming East all-stater announced recently that she will play college hoops at Youngstown State University.

That makes the junior point guard the first East female basketball player to go D1.

“I’ve had an offer from them for over a year,” Lupardus said. “They saw me play last summer.”

Lupardus was particulary impressed that YSU maintained its interest and stayed in contact after she suffered a knee injury in December.

She suffered a knee injury in the second game of the regular season and had surgery just before Christmas.

“They supported me when I got hurt and showed me how I much meant to them,” Lupardus commented.

” They made me feel like one of the team,” she said.

Another big attraction is that the school has a good program in her chosen field.

“I’m going to major in exercise physiology and be a physical therapist,” Lupardus remarked.

No one who has watched Lupardus over the years is surprised by her success.

“I can remember seeing her walking around town when she was little, always with a ball in her hand,” said East coach Angie Boninsegna. “Now, the ball is like an extension of her hand.”

“I would play basketball with my brothers on the playground,” Lupardus recalled. “I loved the sport. Growing up has only made me love it more.”

Lupardus led East to the state AA championship in 2016 and to the state semis the year before.

She works hard in the off-season and has played travel ball, often coached by her dad, Tim.

“I’ve been to many other states and got to play in front of college coaches,” she said. “It’s been a great experience.

“I’ve been blessed with talent and with family and coaches who have put a lot of work into making me better,” Lupardus observed.

She led the Warriors to the AA state championship in 2016 and to the state semis in her freshman year. She was a first team all-stater both years.

This season, she can be found on the bench with her teammates at every game and showing her support.

“The girls make me feel like part of the team and include me in everything,” Lupardus said.

Seeing her teammates win key games recently has also made her hopeful.

“God willing, they could win another championship,” she said.

She currently has therapy five days a week. “My family and friends help me a lot,” she said.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

