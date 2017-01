Wyoming East has moved up to No. 2 in the latest West Virginia Coaches Association girls basketball poll.

The Lady Warriors won three games last week to extend their win string to 11.

Westside is ranked No. 7.

Bluefield held on to the top spot, and North Marion dropped from 2 to 3.

Winfield is No. 4, and Fairmont Senior is No. 5.

Lincoln, Westside, Nicholas County, River View and Frankfort round out the top ten.

Huntingtn is No 1 in AAA and Tucker County is top ranked in Class A.