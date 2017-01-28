In control: Lady Warriors top WHS

Wyoming East controlled the middle and controlled the game.

The AA N0. 4 Lady Warriors led for all but a few seconds in a 60-30 win over No. 5 Westside on Saturday night at New Richmond.

East, which won its eleventh straight game, had the inside-outside game going.

Emily Saunders grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked eight shots in addition to scoring 14.

Guard Jasmine “Jazz” Blankenship had 24 markers on a mix of long range jumpers and drives to the net. And Katie Daniels came off the bench to score 14.

“I thought we were able to control the middle,” said East coach Angie Boninsegna. “Emily did a great job offensively and defensively.

“She takes up a lot of the lane,” Lusk said of Saunders. “You have to find other ways to get shots.”

The Warriors (12-4) had an early 7-6 lead. After Boninsegna called a time out the ball went inside to Saunders, and she deliverd a bucket.

That started a 9-0 run capped by Blankenship’s three from the corner just before the first quarter buzzer. It was 16-6.

East continued to add to its lead despite point guard Misa Quesenberry making a second quarter exit with an arm injury. The Warriors were already playing without Kara Sandy, who has a knee problem.

Saunders made two foul shots and hit a 10-footer from the right side to push the margin to 24-8.

Daniels nailed a three from straight away just before the half, and East took a 29-10 advantage into the dressing room.

The Renegades struggled to score most of the night.

“We knew they had good shooters and we had to get up on them,” Boninsegna commented.

“We got some good looks but we didn’t make them,” Lusk observed. “Wyoming East played excellent team defense.”

East finished the third quarter with a 7-0 run , including a Daniels trey with :02 left. That made it 48-21.

The biggest margin of the night, 58-24, came on a Daniels 15 footer.

“Katie shot the ball well, and Megan (Davis) had some big defensive plays,” Boninsegna said. “Jazz is solid, and she does a great job shooting the floater. Allie (Lusk) and Haley (Butcher) came in and did a good job on the inside.”

Davis had five assists, and Quesenberry had three steals.

Makayla Morgan tallied nine for WHS, and Morgan Thomas scored seven and had 11 boards.

“We’ll learn and go back to work,” Lusk said. “We are extremely young. Four of our top seven players are freshmen.”

Westside visits Man on Monday. The Warriors take on George Washington on Wednesday in Beckley at the Big Atlantic Classic.

Game notes: East improved to 7-2 against ranked opponents … This marked the first time that the rivals have played when both were ranked in the top five.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Photo: Emily Saunders (arms outstretched) of Wyoming East guards Brooke Russell of Westside during Saturday’s game at New Richmdon.

