Top ranked Beavers whip WHS

Bluefield pressed its way to a lopsided win over Westside.

The AA No. 1 Lady Beavers opened up a double digit lead in the second quarter and cruised on to an 81-42 victory ovcr the No. 5 Lady Renegades at Clear Fork.

It snapped a seven game win string for WHS, which suffered its only other loss on Dec. 15 at Bluefield. But that was a one-point game.

“We didn’t come ready to play,” said Westside coach Jamie Lusk. “We showed our youth.”

Jaisah Smith’s three-point play gave the Beavers the lead for good at 3-2 and was a harbinger of things to come.

Smith went on to score a game-high 26 points to lead the winners.

The Renegades stayed close for a time, and Riana Kenneda’s three from the right corner got WHS within 12-11 late in the first quarter.

Dani Janutolo stole the ball and got it to Smithk, who sank a three to make it 16-11.

It was 21-18 in the second period after WHS center Morgan Thomas scored inside with 5:24 on the clock.

After that, it was all Beavers.

Bluefield went on an 16-2 spurt, highlighted by a three-point play from Alyssa Lester and a trey by Smith.

The Beavers had their biggest lead at 37-20.

Kenneda knocked down a three to trim the halftime deficit to 14.

The second half was no better for WHS. Bluefield opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run.

The Beavers wre able to repeatedly intercept the ball before it got to mid-court and convert the turnovers into easy baskets.

“Bluefield shot the ball,” Lusk remarked. “And our defense stunk.

“We just made a lot of bad decision,” he added.

Smith led four players in double figures. She was followed by Coppola (15), Autumn Spangler (14) and Lester (13).

Kenneda had 21 for the Renegades, and Thomas scored 13.

Lusk said his team would learn from the experience.

He said he didn’t see any signs of a loss coming.

“We had beaten a good River View team and a good Princeton team,” he said. “I expected to win this game.”

“The players have to do better, and the coaches have to do better,” he commented.

WHS visits rival Wyoming East on Saturday.

