Warriors bow to Princeton

Wyoming East’s “yoyo” season continues.

The Warriors have been up and down this year, and Tuesday’s 50-41 loss to Princeton illustrated it as well as anything.

East shot well as it jumped to a 17-2 first quarter lead over the Tigers.

The offense all but vanished after that, as the Warriors (7-5) managed just 24 points the rest of the way.

East coach Derek Brooks is as mystified as anyone. “It’s been like that since the Christmas break,” he said. “I had so many people come up to me (early in the season) and tell me how they loved the way we played and we weren’t going to get outworked.

“We can’t take two or three quarters off,” he said.

Princeton worked its way back into the game by halftime. A couple of threes from Cole Cochran helped slice the margin to 19-17. Corey McKinney’s bucket at the buzzer fave East a four-point edge ast the half.

The Tigers took their first lead in the third period and stayed in front the rest of the way.

Garrison Hartwell scored six points in a 9-0 run tha put Princeton on top, 26-21.

East’s Dylan Brehm and Logan Mullins scored to slice the margin to one.

Princeton answered with six points to take a 32-25 lead into the final period.

The Tigers maintained control, and the Warriors were never closer than seven down the stretch.

“We aren’t more athletic than anybody and we really aren’t more talented than anybody,” Brooks stated. “We have to work hard to win.”

Brhem had 20 to lead the Warriors. Jon Sims added nine,

Cochran had 16 for the Tigers, and Cade Fix tossed in 13.

The Warriors play at Logan on Friday.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Photo: Ethan England (left) of Wyoming East is guarded by PRineton’s Cade Fix in Tuesday’s game at New Richmond.

