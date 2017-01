Isaiah Lester of Westside takes the ball to the bucket during last Tuesday’s game with Bluefield at Clear Fork.

Isaiah Lester of Westside takes the ball to the bucket during last Tuesday’s game with Bluefield at Clear Fork. http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0327-1.jpg Isaiah Lester of Westside takes the ball to the bucket during last Tuesday’s game with Bluefield at Clear Fork.