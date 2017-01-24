In focus: WHS girls keep winning

Westside kept its focus in a lopsided win over Independence.

The Class AA No. 6 Lady Renegades needed just a few minutes to take charge in Wednesday’s 76-25 drubbing of the Patriots at Coal City.

But even with a big cushion, they didn’t get sloppy.

“We tell the girls when we play the Wyoming Easts, the Bluefields, the Nichoas Counties, we can’t take time off,” said WHS coach Jamie Lusk. “We have to be focused for four quarters.”

Westside was literally in control from the opening top. Freshman Hannah Toler, who finished the night with a game-high 27 points, took the ball off the tip and drove in for a layup.

Toler hit a three on the Renegades next trip down the floor and then scored off an assist from Makayla Morgan.

It was very quickly 7-0.

Morgan Thomas scored inside and then connected from five feet.

Brooke Russell’s basket made it 13-2.

By the time Thomas hit a 10 footer from the right side, the lead was already a comfortable 27-3.

Freshman Riana Kenneda had seven points in the second stanza as WHS extended the margin to 45-7.

The Renegades rolled on from there in improving to 9-1 and winning their fourth straight.

Lusk said his three freshmen—Toler, Morgan and Kenneda—“are doing a great job.”

While Toler and Kenneda scored in double figures, Morgan, he noted, “has great vision and can see the whole court.

“Morgan Thomas had another double-double, and she and Brooke Russell are doing a great job on the inside,” Lusk added.

Thomas is averaging a double-double and had 18 points and 10 boards in the win.

MaKenzie Holley scored eight for the Patriots, and Kristyn Ball had six.

Westside kept its win streak going with a 76-24 victory over Man on Thursday and a 56-32 conquest of No. 8/9 River View on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Renegades host Bluefield on Thursday and travel to Wyoming East this Saturday.

Hannah Toler (3) of Westside scores inside in last Wednesday’s 76-25 win at Independence. http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0336-1.jpg Hannah Toler (3) of Westside scores inside in last Wednesday’s 76-25 win at Independence.