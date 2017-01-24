Slumping Mountaineers lose to OU, Wildcats

West Virginia basketball hit a slump with a pair of losses last week.

The Mountaineers vaunted press had little success in a home loss to Oklahoma, a team with a losing record, and at Kansas State.

WVU squandered double digit leads in both games and turned the ball more often than its opponents.

Oklahoma’s Jordan Woodard drove the length of the court in the final seconds of overtime and scored to give the Sooners an 89-87 win last Wednesday in Morgantown.

West Virginia led by as much as 66-51 after Jevon Carter made a lay up with less than nine minutes left.

OU went on an 18-3 run to tie the game at 69.

The Mountaineers recovered to go up, 75-71, on a Carter bucket with a little over two minutes left.

WVU turned the ball over on back to back possessions and Oklahoma eventually tied it again at 75-75.

Carter scored with 20 ticks left ot make it 77-75.

Woodard tied it with a basket with three seconds to go. He was fouled, but he missed the free throw, and the game went to OT.

West Virginia again went on top and had an 85-81 edge in the extra period. But missed free throws proved costly.

Woodard had 20 points and Kameron McGusty added 17 for the Sooners.

Carter had a game-high 23, and Nathan Adrian scored 14 for the Mountaineers.

OU had just 12 turnovers in the game to West Virginia’s 13.

The Mountaineers were 18-29 at the foul line.

In Saturday’s game at Kansas State, WVU held a 12 point lead in the first half.

Two Adrian free throws gave the Mountaineers a 31-19 lead with 5:34 showing.

It was still a 10-point margin, 38-28, with 1:12 to go, but the Wildcats scored eight unanswered points. They were aided by a couple of West Virginia turnovers.

Kansas State dominated a long stretch of the second half and built an 11-point lead.

WVU had a 10-0 spurt to take a 66-65 edge.

The Wildcats went in front for good at 69-68.

Kansas State put all five starters in double figures.

Tarik Phillip came off the bench to lead WVU with 20 points.

The Mountaineers are now 15-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.