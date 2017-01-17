Mountaineers hammer Baylor

By John Conley

West Virginia throttled No. 1 Baylor and squeaked past Texas in college basketball last week.

The Mountaineers forced 29 turnovers in an 89-68 beatdown of the Baylor Bears at Morgantown.

It marked the second straight year that WVU has beaten a No. 1 team (last year it was Kansas).

West Virginia never trailed against the Bears.

The Mountaineers had a 39-32 lead at the half

At 43-37 in the second half, WVU had a 9-2 run spurred by a three from Daxter Miles, Jr.

Jevon Carter had a lay up and a three as the lead swelled to 65-47.

West Virginia shot 55 percent in the second half and held its biggest lead, 82-56, on Tarik Phillip free throws.

Fans stormed the court after the final horn.

Nathan Adrian scored 22 to lead the Mountaineers. Carter scored 17. Phillip and Brandon Watkins added 11 each.

Adrian had six rebounds, and Carter dished out seven assists.

Baylor, No. 1 for the first time in its history, got 10 each from Lual-Acul, Freeman and Maston.

WVU looked a lot less sharp in a 74-72 win over Texas at Austin on Saturday.

The Mountaineers trailed for long stretches of the first half, sometimes by as much as seven.

A 12-0 run late in the half gave West Virginia its biggest of the lead, 39-31 on a Teyvon Myers lay up.

Kerwin Roach hit a three at the buzzer to cut the lead back to five.

The Longhorns batteled back, took the lead at 42-41 and held it for much of the second half.

Texas went up by as much as 53-47 before the Mountaineers came back.

The teams were tied, 60-60 after Andrew Jones of Texas hit a trey with 6:55 showing.

Jevon Carter hit a foul shot and a jumper to oput West Virgina up for good at 63-60.

Texas pulled within one a couple of times, but WVU hung on for the win.

The Mountaineers went the last 14 minutes of the game without committing a turnover.

Carter led WVU with 17, and Teyvon Myers had 16. Tarik Phillip scored 12.

Jarrett Allen had 19 for the Longhorns, and Jones scored 17.

WVU, 15-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12, will host Oklahoma on Wednesday.

