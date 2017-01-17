WHS girls win two

By John Conley

Westside’s Lady Renegades won a pair of game last week to improve to 8-1.

Ranked No. 6 in Class AA by the AP, WHS scored a win at PikeView and then defeated Mount View at home.

WHS 73, PikeView 52

Morgan Thomas, a double-double machine, scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Westside beat PikeView, 73-52, last Tuesday at Gardner.

Thomas, a senior center, also blocked eight shots.

Westside held a 15-8 lead after one quarter and extended that to 36-26 by halftime.

A 17-8 advantage in the third period gave WHS a 53-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

In addition to Thomas, Westside got 18 points and eight assists from freshman Makayla Morgan.

Another freshman, Hannah Toler, had 17 points and five steals.

Laken McKinney notched 14 to lead the Panthers. Hannah Justice added 12. Shiloh Bailey had six points and six rebounds.

Morgan hit two threes, and Russell had one.

WHS 79, Mount View 40

Westside raced to a 21-5 first quarter lead and cruised on to a 79-40 win over Mount Viwe last Thursday at Clear Fork.

The Renegades were up by 35-18 at the break.

Hannah Toler paced a trio of Renegades with double-doubles. She had 21 points and 11 steals.

Also recording double-doubles were Brooke Russell, who had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Morgan Thomas, who scored 16 and had 10 boards.

Kaitlyn Gillespie scored more than half of Mount View’s points with 24. Destiny Robertson contributed 10.

WHS had five three-pointers. Sarah Cook and Riana Kenneda had two each, and Toler had one.

Makayla Morgan had 16 assists and four steals.

Westside will visit Independence today (Wednesday) and host Man on Thursday. The Renegades travel to No. 9 River View on Saturday.

