East girls beat No. 2 Bluefield

Wyoming East gave notice that it is still a force to be reckoned with in Class AA.

The Lady Warriors, who are No. 10 in the latest AP poll, whipped No. 2 and previously unbeaten Bluefield, 69-50, on Wednesday night at New Richmond.

Jasmine Blankenship scored 23 points and hit six threes, and 6-5 Emily Saunders scored all of her 15 points and got most of her 17 boards in the second half to lead East.

“We started to handle the Bluefield press more effectively in the second half,” said Warriors coach Angie Boninsegna. “And Emily dominated the second half, offensively and defensively.

“The girls just kept fighting,” the coach added.

The teams played to a 27-27 tie at halftime, and Saunders sat out much of the half after picking up two fouls.

“We had problems with their press at times,” Boninsegna said. “Bluefield is very aggressive.”

Blankankenship’s shooting—she hit four threes in the first half—kept the Lady Warriors in the mix.

“I thought we did a good job of just staying in the game with Emily on the bench,” Boninsegna said.

At the half, she said, she told the team “to play our style of basketball. Play with tenacity.”

Saunders made her presence felt from the opening seconds of the third quarter.

She followed her own miss for two, then scored off a dish from Blankenship.

She blocked a shot on the other end, and by the time Misa Quesenberry connected from the lane, WEHS had gonen a 12-1 run and had a 39-28 lead.

The Beavers, paced by the scoring of Jaisah Smith, whittled the margin to 39-35 but never got any closer.

East (6-4) had a 9-0 spurt late in the third and early in the fourth to to make it 54-40.

Kara Sandy started the run with a three-point play on a drive to the bucket and took it to the bucket again seconds before the third period ended.

Saunders scored off a rebound, then connected inside again.

Bluefield did not get closer than nine after that.

“I think our depth showed down the stretch,” Boninsegna said.

In addition to Blankenship and Saunders, East got 11 points from Sandy.

Quesenberry and Megan Davis each had five assists. Davis had eight steals.

Smith (18) and Autumn Spangler (15) led the Beavers.

