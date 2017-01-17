Renegades rout Man, 116-57

By John Conley

jconley@civitasmedia.com

The outcome of Westside’s game with Man was never in doubt.

A 35-point first quarter was the springboard to a 116-57 rout at Clear Fork last Friday night.

The Renegades dominated every phase of the game on the way to the most lopsided win in WHS history.

“We came out and shot the ball well and had a lot of fun” said Renegades coach Shawn Jenkins.

Westside was able to force numberous Hillbilly turnover and convert them into easy baskets.

Shawn Jenkins hit a 15 foot jumper to put WHS on the board.

Isaiah Lester connected inside, and Hunter Walters had a steal and score to make it 6-0.

After a Man bucket, Westside reeled off eight straight points.

Corey Hatfield had a three-point play, and Jenkins drilled a three.

Lester’s jumper pushed the margin to 14-2.

Man had some success from the perimeter, and back to back threes cut the deficit to 18-14.

Westside answered with a 17-3 burst.

Jenkins drove inside for two, and Jacob Ellis had a lay up off a feed from Lester.

Ellis had a steal and score as the lead ballooned to 26-14.

Lester had four points in a 7-0 run to end the quarter, and the Renegades had a 35-17 advantage.

There was more of the same as the game progressed. Westside continued to run and gun, and the lead continued to grow.

Westside put seven men in double figures: Ellis (21), Kenneth Bledsoe (15), Hatfield (14), Jenkins (11), Lester (11), R.J. Hood (11) and Curtis Gunnoe (11).

Zach Hood (18) and Michael Sorrell (14) paced the Billies.

It was the third game in four nights for the Renegades, and coach Jenkins liked his team’s perseverance.

He had several players who battled the the flu during the week.

“We had three games, and only one player missed one game, and that was at Liberty,” the coach commented. “That tells me that this (playing basketball) is big for them.”

The Renegades return to action on Jan. 24 at Oak Hill.

Logan 62, WHS 57

The Wildcats outscored the Renegades, 18-13, in the final quarter to pull out a 62-57 win at Clear Fork last Wednesday.

David Early had 18 points for Logan, 14 in the second half. Dino Noe added 17, and Will Akers tallied 11.

Shane Jenkins and Corey Hatfield tossed in 17 each for Westside. Isaiah Lester had 16.

WHS 85, Liberty 32

The Renegades thumped Liberty, 85-32,last Tuesday at Glen Daniel.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0301.jpg