Late threes lift WVU to win

Daxter Miles, Jr., scored 22 points and Jevon Carter got hot late as West Virginia beat TCU, 82-70, in Big 12 play last Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.

The Horned Frogs kept it close most of the way. They rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to tie the game at 57-57.

WVU scored five straight to go up by 62-57.

Carter got hot with less than five minutes left, hitting three straight three-point shots to stretch the lead to 74-65.

The Mountaineers would eventually go up by 15 at 80-65.

West Virginia (13-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big 12) held the lead throughout the first half and had a 39-28 margin at the break.

Miles was 9-19 from the floor and made three treys.

Carter scored 11 of his 13 in the second half.

Esa Ahmad tossed in 16, and Sagaba Kanate had 13.

Nathan Adrian pulled down nine rebounds, and Kanate had eight.

Tarik Phillip dished out six assists. Adrian and Carter each added five.

Alex Robinson scored 17 for the Frogs.

WVU had a 38-33 edge on the boards. The Mountaineers committed nine turnovers to 18 by TCU.

Earlier in the week, West Virginia suffered its second loss of the season at Texas Tech.

The game was close from the start, and WVU had a 37-34 edge at the half.

West Virginia went up by 45-38 early in the second half, its biggest lead of the night.

Texas Tech had a 6-0 run late in regulation to go up by 65-59 with 2:58 to go.

The Red Raiders were up, 67-62, with less than a minute left.

Lamont West made two foul shots and Nathan Adrian hit a three with :04 to go to force overtime.

Tarik Phillip’s three with 34 seconds left in OT put the Mountaineers in front, 76-74.

Anthony Livingston made a three with six ticks to play to provide the Red Raiders with the winning margin.

The Mountaineers were just 13-24 at the foul line, including 7-12 in the extra period.

Esa Ahmad had 13 points and six boards for WVU.

Jevon Carter tallied 11, and Adrian and West contributed 10 each.

Zach Smith had 15 for Tech, and Niem Stevenson scored 13.

WVU had a 32-29 edge in rebounding. The press was less effective than usual, and the Red Raiders had fewer turnovers (13) than the Mountaineers (15).

West Virginia visits Texas this Saturday.

