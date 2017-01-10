Hoops: County teams face busy week

With all four county teams ranked in the high school basketball polls, there will be plenty of promsing match ups for local hoops fans.

Westside’s Lady Renegades were slated to get back into action after a nearly three-week layoff when they visited PikeView on Tuesday evening.

WHS, 6-1, had both of its games last week—at Wyoming East and at Nicholas County—wiped out by bad weather.

The Lady Renegades will be at home against Mount View on Thursday. Westside already owns a 58-12 win over the Knights.

Westside is ranked No. 7 in one poll and No. 8 in another.

Wyoming East is ranked one spot higher in both polls.

The Lady Warriors bring a four-game win streak and a 5-4 mark into a couple of key match ups this week.

East will host unbeaten Bluefield tonight (Wednesday) and will take on perennial Class A power Huntington St. Joe, also at home, on Friday.

Bluefield already owns wins over Summers County and Martinsburg and a one-point win over Westside.

St. Joe won seven straight state championships in Class A before losing to Gilmer County last year.

In boys basketball, Westside hosts Logan tonight (Wednesday).

The Wildcats have returned to AA after playing in Class AAA for the last eight years.

Logan is 4-3, with wins over Scott, Herbert Hoover, Poca and Wayne.

The losses were to Wyoming East, Robert C. Byrd and No. 1 Mingo Central.

Westside will host Man on Friday. The Hillbillies are currently 0-7.

The Renegades entertain AA No. 2 Bluefield on Jan. 17.

Wyoming East visits Shady Spring on Friday night.

The Tigers are another team which returns to AA after a few years in AAA.

Shady was 3-3 through December and had its game with James Monroe postponed last Friday.

The Tigers have beaten Greater Beckley Christian, Liberty and Summers County.

The losses, all in close games, came against Fayetteville, Winfield and Parkersburg Catholic.

Wyoming East visits Independence, a team it beat by three points in New Richmond, on Jan. 17.

