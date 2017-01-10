East girls beat Eagles

The Wyoming East Lady Warriors climbed above .500 with a win over Woodrow Wilson on Monday night.

Balanced scoring paced East, ranked No. 6 in one poll and No. 7 in another, to a 64-41 victory at New Richmond.

WEHS had a 29-19 halftime lead and stretched it to as much as 25 in the second half.

The Lady Warriors broke a 4-4 tie on Jasmine Blankenship’s driving layup and held the lead the rest of the way.

Junior swing player Kara Sandy, released to play a few days earlier, stole the ball and and fed it to Blankenship for another score.

Misa Quesenberry hit from 15 feet to make it 10-4.

East left a lot of points at the foul line, going just 1-6 at the stripe in the opening minutes. It was a pattern that continued for the rest of the game.

The Flying Eagles trimmed the margin to 12-8, but Sandy hit a three from the left wing to push the lead back to seven.

Free throws from Quesenberry and Allie Lusk made it 18-9.

It was 18-11 at the end of the quarter.

Blankenship converted a three-point play off an assist from Quesenberry to give East a 21-13 advantage.

Woodrow Wilson got within 23-17. Buckets from Blankenship and Lusk extended the gap to ten.

“We didn’t have the intensity we usually do,” WEHS coach Angie Boninsegna said. “I don’t know if it was because we didn’t have school that day or if they were looking ahead (to a game with Westside).”

East started to get separation in the third quarter.

Quesenberry’s three point play and an Emily Saunders basket inside made it 34-20.

The margin went to 18, 41-23, after baskets from Blankenship and Saunders.

Saunders scored inside with 3:16 showing to give the Warriors a 44-25 lead.

Sandy knocked down a three from straight away to give East its first 20-point lead at 51-31 with seconds left in the third period.

“Kara came in and played pretty good,” Boninsegna said.

Lusk scored from close range to provide the biggest lead of the night at 56-31.

The Eagles did not get closer than 19 after that.

Saunders had 14 points, blocked nine shots and grabbed 11 rebounds.Saunders has blocked 27 shots since returning to play on Dec. 28.

Sandy scored 13 and had all three of the team’s three-pointers.

Blankenship also tossed in 13, and Misa Quesenberry had 9 points and four assists. Allie Lusk scored 8.

Megan Davis contributed four assists and four steals.

Victoria Staunton had 12 for Woodrow Wilson, and Brennah Staunton scored 9.

East is now 5-4 on the season.

Thursday’s game with Westside was postponed to Jan. 28 due to bad weather.

East will host unbeaten Bluefield on Wednesday and Class A power Huntington St. Joe on Friday.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Kara Sandy (with ball) of Wyoming East drives along the baseline during last Monday’s game against Woodrow Wilson at New Richmond. http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0112.jpg Kara Sandy (with ball) of Wyoming East drives along the baseline during last Monday’s game against Woodrow Wilson at New Richmond.