Misa Quesenberry (with ball) of Wyoming East takes the ball to the hoop in last Monday’s game with Woodrow Wilson at New Richmond.

Misa Quesenberry (with ball) of Wyoming East takes the ball to the hoop in last Monday’s game with Woodrow Wilson at New Richmond. http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0111-1.jpg Misa Quesenberry (with ball) of Wyoming East takes the ball to the hoop in last Monday’s game with Woodrow Wilson at New Richmond.