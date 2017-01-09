AP girls poll: WHS up, East down

Westside has moved up and Wyoming East has moved down in the AP girls high school basketball poll.

The Lady Renegades, 6-1, did not play last week and moved up a spot to No. 6

Both of thier scheduled games, at Wyoming East and at Nicholas County,were postponed by bad weather.

Wyoming East, 5-4, beat Woodrow Wilson in the only game played last week. The Lady Warriors fell from No. 6 to No. 10.

East hosts No. 2 Bluefield on Wednesday.

River View is ranked No. 9 in AA, giving Region 3 four team in the top ten.