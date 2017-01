Wyoming East and Westside switched places in the latest AP boys high school basketball poll.

The Warriors (5-2) moved up from AA No. 7 to No. 6 after trimming the Renegades, 56-44, last Friday.

Westside (4-3) dropped one spot to No. 7.

Two other Region 3 teams are ranked in the AA top 10.

Bluefield dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 after a loss to Mount View last week.

James Monroe is ranked No. 10.