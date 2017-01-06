WEHS girls top Woodrow

The Wyoming East Lady Warriors climbed above .500 with a win over Woodrow Wilson on Monday night.

Balanced scoring paced East to a 64-41 victory at New Richmond.

WEHS had a 29-19 halftime lead and stretched it to as much as 25 in the second half.

Emily Saunders had 14 points, blocked nine shots and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Junior Kara Sandy, released to play just a few days earlier, scored 13 points and made all three of the Warriors treys.

Jasmine Blakenship also tossed in 13, and Misa Quesenberry had 9 points and four assists. Allie Lusk scored 8.

Megan Davis contributed four assists and four steals.

“We missed a lot of foul shots,” said WEHS coach Angie Boninsegna. “It was good to have Kara back, and she played well.”

East is now 5-4 on the season.

Thursday’s game with Westside was postponed to Jan. 28 due to bad weather.

East will host unbeaten Bluefield on Wednesday and Class A power Huntington St. Joe on Friday.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Photo: Katie Daniels of Wyoming East works into the lane during Monday’s game with Woodrow Wilson.

http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0110.jpg