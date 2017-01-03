East girls top Martinsburg

Wyoming East is working its way back.

After a 1-4 start against some of the state’s top AAA teams, the Lady Warriors got back to .500 with a 66-49 win over Martinsburg on Wednesday afternoon at New Richmond.

The Bulldogs, located in the Eastern Panhandle, made a two-game swing through the coalfields. They lost to Bluefield on Tuesday night.

East broke the game open after holding a 29-24 edge at the half.

“When we got to the locker room, we discussed what we needed to change,” said sophomore guard Jasmine Blankenship, who led the Warriors with 25 points. “We had to get the offense working.”

Junior point guard Misa Quesenberry, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, hit a three from the corner to start the third period and set the tone for the rest of the game.

“Misa hurt her stomach again (injured in an earlier game),” Boninsegna stated

East took its first double digit lead, 40-30 on a Kelsey Green three with 4:09 showing.

A Qusenberry drive to the bucket and Allie Lusk’s three-point play made it 45-32.

Lusk was returning to play after suffering a broken nose.

“Allie played well and really played more than I thought she would be able to,” commented WEHS coach Angie Boninsegna.

Another Quesenberry drive and score gave East a 49-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs never got closer than 10.

At 52-42, East got a trey from Katie Daniels to start an 8-0 run.

Quesenberry made two free throws, and Megan Davis hit another. Two foul shots from Blankenship made it 60-42.

Sophomore center Emily Saunders made her presence felt in a big way, blocking 18 shots and grabbing 16 rebounds.

She may have set a state record with the 18 blocks.

Saunders sat our last week’s game with a sprained ankle.

“Martinsburg is is a strong, physical team with a couple of big girls,” Boninsegna noted.

Her injury-beset team is gradually on the mend. Haley Butcher, who has a high ankle sprain, is expected to return in a week or two.

“I thought we played hard,” Boninsegna commented. “We need to work on having all five players box out and on our transition defense.”

The Warriors had a 16-15 edge after the first period.

Martinsburg edged in front, 24-22, late in the second quarter.

Foul shots from Lusk and Blankenship put East ahead for good. Saunders scored on a put back and Blankenship made a lay up to provide the Warriors with a 29-24 margin.

Boninsegna says her club is still improving.

“We’re getting there,” she said.

The Bulldogs were led by Amelia Jenkins with 11 and Ciera Hertelendy with 8.

East will host Woodrow Wilson on Monday and Westside on Thursday.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

