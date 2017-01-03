Renegades split tourney games

Westside split a pair of games with AAA teams last week in the Jerry Bradley Memorial Tournament at Greenbrier East.

WHS 84, Hampshire 41

The AA No. 3 Renegades crushed Hampshire, 84-41, last Wednesday night at Fairlea.

WHS dominated from the start, holding a 23-7 lead after the first quarter and extending that to 46-18 by halftime.

It was 66-25 after three quarters.

Shane Jenkins tossed in 19 for Westside, and Isaiah Lester added 13.

Jacob Ellis scored 9 and Dylan McComas had 8.

Jordan Richard connected for 26 for Hampshire.

Greenbrier East 70, WHS 66

Westside gave unbeaten AAA Greenbrier East a battle before falling, 70-66, in the championship game of the Jerry Bradley Memorial Tournament.

The Renegades had a 19-18 edge after one period and were up by six, 39-33, by halftime.

The third quarter proved pivotal as the Spartans outscored WHS, 20-10, to take the lead.

Each team had 17 markers in the final quarter.

Shane Jenkins paced Westside with 22. Isaish Davis had 17, and Elijah Puett scored 12.

Seth Brown had a game-high 31 for Greenbrier East.

Westside, 4-2, will host rival Wyoming East this Friday.

