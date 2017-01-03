County teams ranked by AP

All of Wyoming County’s boys and girls basketball teams are ranked in the latest AP polls.

In the girls AA poll, Wyoming East is No. 7 and Westside is No. 8.

The Lady Warriors received one first place vote, and the Lady Renegades also received a first place vote.

North Marion is No. 1 with seven first place votes. Fairmont Senior is second, and unbeaten Bluefield is ranked third.

In the boys AA polls, Westside is rated No. 6 and Wyoming East is No. 7.

Mingo Central is ranked No. 1, and Bluefield is No. 2. Both got four first place votes.

Defending champion Fairmont Senior is No. 3, followed by Phillip Barbour and Poca.

After Westside and East, Chapmanville, East Fairmont and Nitro round out the top 10.

The East girls host WHS on Thursday, and the Westside boys host East on Friday.