East slips past Patriots

There are no style points in hoops. Good thing, too, according to Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks.

“It was ugly,” he said of his team’s 63-60 squeaker over Independence on Saturday afternoon. “But a win’s a win.”

Jon Sims hit key threes down the stretch and the Warriors survived Indy’s last second three attempt to send the game to OT.

“We came out flat,” Brooks said. “I don’t know if it was because of the long layoff (16 days since East beat Logan) or if our guys stayed up too late last night. I’ve never see us practice or play that way.”

East had a 34-33 edge at the half, and the teams were never separated by more than four points in the second half.

The Patriots held a 56-52 edge after Tyler Haga sank two foul shots with 4:48 to play.

Sims scored seven points in less than a minute to put the Warriors in front to stay.

He his a three from straight away to cut the margin to 56-55.

Later, after a Warrior timeout, he knocked down another from the right side and was fouled on the shot.

“I saw (the defender) was playing on the left,. and I stepped to the gap on the right and I made it,” Sims said.

“Coach always says if I’m open shoot it,” he commented.

Indy cut it to one at 59-58 and 61-60. But the Patriots were scoreless int he final 1:58.

“I think it helped when we went to the man ot man,” Brooks observed. “I probably should have gone ti ut earlier.”

East missed chances to stretch the lead, and Indy missed chances to catch up.

“We missed too many layups,” said Brooks.

Sims made a foul shot with 1:03 to play, and Corey McKinney added another with 19.8 seconds to go.

The Patriots missed a layup and later, after getting possession on a held ball with 2.6 ticks left, missed the three at the end.

All of the Warriors games except a win over Liberty have gone to the final secnds.

“We need to step up so they don’t all go to the wire,” Sims commented.

The Warriors (4-1) won with perimeter shooting. They hit 10 treys to three for the Patriots.

Three straight trifectas to start the second quarter—by Sims, McKinney and sophomore Evan Preece—gave the Wariors a 25-18 lead.

Their biggest lead of the day, 30-21, game on Preece’s three from the right side.

Foul trouble took its toll after that. Warrior bigs Zach Cook and Dylan Brehm went to the bench, and Indy had trimmed the margin to one by halftime.

“We only have two bigs,” Brooks noted.

The Patriots continued to dominate the glass in the third quarter and took a 48-46 edge into the final period on a buzzer-beating put back.

Sims scored a game-high 19 and had five treys. Cook scored 14, mostly in the second half, and McKinney had 10.

Haga (18) and Dylan Dickens (16) sparked the Patriots.

The Warriors visit PikeView on Tuesday.

Game Notes: Indy hasn’t won at New Richmond since 2005.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Photo: Zach Cook (in white) of Wyoming East works against a double team in Saturday’s win over Independence.

