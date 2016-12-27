Lady Warriors beat Eagles, Shady

Wyoming East’s Lady Warriors won twice last week.

But the injuries continued to pile up.

East 56, Woodrow Wilson 39

Sophomore guard Jasmine Blankenship had a career-high 35 points and made nine three-pointers as the Lady Warriors beat Woodrow Wilson, 56-39, last Monday at Beckley.

She had 15 first quarter points as East went up 17-9.

The Lady Warriors extended the lead to 32-17 by halftime.

Second half play was on more even terms, but WEHS maintained a comfortable margin.

“I thought our guards did a good job of finding Jasmine and getting the ball to her,” East coach Angie Boninsegna said. “And Jazz shot the ball well.

“I thought our defensive intensity was good,” she added.

Misa Quesenberry scored seven and Megan Davis had six for the Lady Warriors.

Laken Ball had 15 for the Flying Eagles.

East 62, Shady Spring 29

A big first half launched Wyoming East to a 62-29 conquest of Shady Spring last Wednesday at New Richmond.

It was the first home game for the Lady Warriors.

East rolled to a 41-4 halftime lead and allowed just one field goal in the first half.

“Overall, I thought we played pretty well,” Boninsegna commented. “We got more people involved in the offense.”

Jasmine Blankenship connected for 22 points. Haley Butcher scored 10 before suffering an ankle sprain, and Kelsey Green also notched 10.

Butcher also had 18 rebounds. Misa Quesenberry had eight steals and three assists.

Julie Cantley had 11 points for the Tigers.

East, 3-4, will host Martinsburg today (Wednesday).

Injury report

The injury bug continues to bite hard for WEHS.

Allie Lusk suffered a broken nose when she took a charge last week, and Haley Butcher has a high ankle sprain.

Boninsegna expects center Emily Saunders to return for the Martinsburg game.

“I think we’ve had a different starting line up in every game,” the coach said.

“When you have people who are injured or sick, sometimes you have to put them into positions you never thought they would be playing,” she noted. “I think the girls are getting more confident in their roles.”

“We’re trying to stay positive,” Boninsegna commented. “We have to work hard and keep on playing and keep moving forward.

“There are several (losses) that would be wins if we made a couple of foul shots here or made a layup there,” she pointed out.

After the Christmas break, the Warriors will host Woodrow Wilson on Jan. 2 and Westside on Jan. 5.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.