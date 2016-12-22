Strong second half carries Westside

Shane Jenkins scored 30 points, 22 in the second half, as Westside pulled away from AAA Princeton for a 59-40 win on Wednesday night.

It was the home opener for the AA No. 3 Renegades, who improved to 3-1.

“He’s been pressing so hard,” said WHS coach Shawn Jenkins. “Tonight he was able to just play and have fun.”

Westside had a 21-17 halftime edge but pushed the lead to double digits by the end of the third quarter.

“I was kind of excited to see that,” Jenkins remarked. “We’ve been kind of lackadaisical in the third quarter, so we changed our routine and it looks like it worked.”

Elijah Puett scored on a put back and Jenkins hit a three from the left wing as the Renegades pushed their advantage to 26-19.

Jenkins sank another trey later to extend the margin to 31-23.

It was 35-28 when the Renegades took possession with about 30 seconds left in the third period.

They worked the clock and set Jenkins up for another three, which he nailed at the buzzer. It was 38-28.

WHS continued to add to the lead throughout the final quarter.

Jenkins had a layup and a jumper as the margin increased to 43-29.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 43-33 but never got any closer.

Westside went on an 11-0 run, which included five points by Jenkins and a Puett layup, to go up 54-33.

“Princeton is big and physical and well coached,” coach Jenkins said. “We’re going to be under sized against anybody we play. But when we match the intensity, we play bigger.”

The first half was tight, and the team were never separated by more than five points.

The Tigers took an early 4-0 edge. Puett scored on a follow shot, and Corey Hatfield hit a 15 footer to tie it.

Princeton held a 10-6 lead at the end of the period.

WHS took its first lead, 15-14, on a Hatfield free throw with 3:37 showing.

Hatfield had a layup off a dish from Jenkins. Kenneth Bledsoe scored off a rebound to extend the margin to 19-14.

Another Hatfield bucket, just before the horn, gave the Renegades a 21-17 halftime lead.

In addition to Jenkins, Westside got 11 points from Hatfield and 9 from Puett.

Cole Cochran scored 13 for the Tigers (2-3), and Christian Shaffer had 9.

Westside will play in the Greenbrier East tournament on Dec. 28 and 29.

The Renegades face winless Hampshire in the first round.

Game notes: Many in the WHS cheering section wore Santa caps, and the group sang Christmas songs at times.

Photo: Shane Jenkins (right) of Westside works around a Princeton defender in Wednesday night’s game at Clear Fork.

