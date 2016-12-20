Warriors hold off Logan, 68-64

Wyoming East basketball coach said there was one quality that carried the Warriors to a 68-64 win over Logan last Thursday night.

“I think our grit at the end is why we won,” he said. “We wanted it. Our guys were on the floor, diving for loose balls. We wanted it more.”

The teams went at it hard from the tip, and the end of the game reflected that.

There were seven lead changes and two ties in the final quarter.

East senior Dylan Brehm scored his club’s last field goal of the game when he scooped up a rebound and laid it in to give the Warriors a 63-61 edge.

“I heard Coach Herbie (assistant coach Herbie Brooks) say “get it, Dylan” and I did,” Brehm commented.

The Wildcats tied it when David Early, who carried the Logan offense in stretches, hit a 15 footer.

Logan took a 64-63 edge on Chucky Felder’s foul shot with 1:54 left.

Ethan England, who came off the bench to score 11, was fouled as he grabbed a rebound 13 seconds later.

He sank both shots, and that gave East a 65-64 edge.

Over a minute passed with neither team scoring.

After a Wildcat miss, Warrior guard Jon Sims went 1-2 at the stripe to make it 66-64 with 13.2 ticks to go.

Logan lost control of the ball as the clock wound down. East’s Logan Mullins came up with it and was fouled with 1.7 seconds left.

Mullins, who sat out much of the game with foul trouble, made both free throws to clinch the win.

Brooks said he told his team to stay calm in the final minutes. “I said take care of the ball and make crisp passes,” he commented. “We kind of gave it away against Bluefield (a one-point loss), but this time we didn’t.”

The Warriors jumped to an 8-0 lead in the early minutes.

Logan’s press quickly shaved the margin to 10-8, and the battle was joined from there.

East maintained a small lead for most of the first half.

Brehm’s three from the left corner made it 15-10, but the Wildcats answered with a trey on thier end.

Zach Cook was a monster on both the offensive and defensive boards for East.

He was fouled as he went to the bucket late in the first quarter. His free throws made ti 19-19.

Early connected for a three and an eight-footer from the lane as Logan took its only first half lead at 22-21.

There were ties at 25 and 28.

East had a 39-36 edge at the break.

The Warriors broke a 44-44 tie with an 8-0 run in the third to take their biggest lead of the second half.

Cook scored inside and fired an assist as he sat on the floor to England during the run.

Cook left the game with a sprained ankle with 6:33 to go.

“He is definitely our most aggressive rebounder,” Brooks noted. “You could see the difference when he went out.”

With Cook out, the Wildcats began to score on tip ins and second shots.

A Jamal Minter put back put Logan in front, 57-56.

Brehm connected to give the Warriors the edge, and Felder made a foul shot to tie it.

Cook had 17 points for WEHS, and Brehm tossed in 16. Sims scored 12, and England had 11.

Early paced Logan with 28, and Minter contributed 10.

Game notes: Coaching legends Don Nuckols and Willie Akers were among attending the game.

East 105, Liberty 46

Five Wyoming East players scored in double figures and the Warriors hit 16 threes in a 105-46 blowout of Liberty last Tuesday at New Richmond.

Corey McKinney led East with 22 points, and Jon Sims hit five threes and had 15 markers. Zach Cook (13), Ethan England (11) and McQuade Canada (11) followed.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Zach Cook (left) and Ethan England of Wyoming East defend Jamal Minter (5) of Logan in last Thursday’s game at New Richmond. http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0901-1.jpg Zach Cook (left) and Ethan England of Wyoming East defend Jamal Minter (5) of Logan in last Thursday’s game at New Richmond.