Waiting for spring

The recent spring time weather has kicked the cabin fever into high gear. So far this winter the weather has been mild in comparison to years past and is just teasing us to get outside and enjoy it.

With Groundhog Day just around the corner, those fine furry prognosticators will be out in force telling us how the rest of the winter may go. Whether your pick is Concord Charlie, French Creek Freddie or the famed Punxsutawney Phil, our spring time hopes rest on the assessment from these burrow dwelling weathermen.

On February 2 if any of these groundhogs see their shadows, it spells the beginning of 6 more weeks of bad weather to hound us until springtime, finally, wins the day. To the contrary, if they don’t see their shadow, we have the hopes of an early spring arrival.

Either way we are not out of the winter woods just yet. But, it doesn’t mean that we have to stay inside the whole time. There is still plenty of small game hunting to be done and even a few good days to get out and enjoy it.

There are even plenty of fish in the freshly stocked trout streams and fish don’t even care what the weather is outside. You can even catch them through a hole in the ice, or so I am told. Just make sure that ice is good and thick before you venture out on it. That might be tough to find as warm as this winter has been so far.

The best thing about these warm winter days is that they are great excuses to get out and do something to help tame down the rising cabin fever. No need to wait for those 6 weeks of bad weather to be gone or the early spring to get here to start stretching those legs and getting into shape for the spring.

Even before the official spring time gets here, there are plenty of opportunities to get out and get some exercise. Take those days to get out and do some hiking, fishing, small game hunting or just take a walk.

Keep your eyes open for any of the many spring wild flower walks that will be coming up at state parks all over the state. As a matter of fact, I have personally seen some early spring flowers starting to poke their heads up thinking that spring has already sprung.

Regardless of what those whistle pigs say on the 2 nd , it is time to start looking for spring in earnest and just keep in mind that winter isn’t over. We must take the good days with the bad, but be ready to take advantage of those pretty days when they arrive.

If we get enough of the good days in a row, it will no doubt get the animal kingdom started thinking about the coming spring. So, I wouldn’t be too shocked to hear the spring peeper frogs singing and the Robin’s return from their wintering grounds in the coming weeks.

After all, if you think about it, Spring Gobbler Season isn’t that far down the road.

By Roger Wolfe

Roger Wolfe writes about the outdoors for Civitas Media newspapers.

