There is something fishy about this time of year. Real fishy. Like 1.5 million fish fishy.

That is how many trout the WVDNR plans to stock in the waters all over the state this spring. When you think about it, that is a lot of fish scales to be cleaning off. This doesn’t even consider the native trout that call our streams home.

It is no wonder that trout season is the busiest time of year at hatcheries all over the state. Countless miles and hours will be spent by WVDNR personnel raising, loading and transporting these fish to destination waters from border to border in the Mountain State.

When you think about our local waters that get stocked on a regular basis and realize that the closest trout hatchery to our area is some 2 hours away, it puts it into perspective just how important trout and the fishermen that pursue them are.

Some estimates say there are over 400,000 fishermen in the state that take to the rivers and streams each year. I would venture a guess that some 3/4ths of these fishermen and women at some point in the year try their hand at trout.

That equals out to a lot of time and money expended and most of it occurs in the dead of winter when the waters are cold and the trout are active. This is why the trout stocking program kicks into high gear right after the New Year holiday.

The hatchery staff have tended and nursed the trout through the hot dry months of summer and gotten them to the perfect stocking size and are ready to set their product out for the fishermen’s enjoyment and pleasure. Sometimes, that means driving heavy trucks full of fish and sloshing water up some very narrow roads often in not so perfect road or weather conditions.

One thing I have learned in all my years of trout fishing is that if you bring the fish, the fishermen will be waiting. It doesn’t matter if it is warm and sunny or a torrential downpour. Much like the US Mail, no rain, no sleet nor dark of night….the trout truck must go through.

Whether it is just time honored tradition, or the fact that trout make a very tasty meal, there is something to be said about a program that has such a dedicated following year in and year out.

Age isn’t a limiting factor either. I have fished side by side with anglers who were well past retirement age and out living the dream of fishing every day and I have watched as youngsters, not yet ready for the school room, reeling in fish like they had just hooked the fabled great white whale.

It is an impressive task at hand when you look through the annual fishing regulations at the list of streams and ponds that are stocked each month. It is, also, easy to see how the WVDNR could easily find homes for those million plus fish they have raised up to good eating size.

The southern half of the state may not be home to very many native brook trout streams like other parts of the state, but it doesn’t mean the fishermen aren’t just as passionate about their trout fishing. We are blessed to have a variety of waters within and easy drive that receive a healthy stocking of fish each spring.

If you get the urge to do some fishing this time of year, a quick check of the WVDNR website will show you up to the day stocking reports as to what waters have been stocked. It shouldn’t take long to pick a spot that should still have a few fish to catch.

So, the next time you grab your gear and head out to find some freshly stocked trout, take a minute to thank all those who work behind the scenes to get those fish to the water. Better yet, introduce someone new to trout fishing and let them experience the fun first hand so they, too, will appreciate the wonderful resource that is swimming just below the frosty waterline.

By Roger Wolfe

Roger Wolfe writes about the outdoors for Civitas Media newspapers.

