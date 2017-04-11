Posted on by

STEM trip


Baileysville Elementary & Middle School studentsattending the STEM trip to Black Water Falls Lodge were:

Front Row: Austin Ball, Dominick Moore, Connor Gibson, Logan Vance, Emily Hatfield, Savannah Parsons

Back Row: Madyson Redden, Hannah Massie, Thomas Toler, Jasmine Godfrey, Jessica Kennedy.


Baileysville Elementary & Middle School studentsattending the STEM trip to Black Water Falls Lodge were:

Front Row: Austin Ball, Dominick Moore, Connor Gibson, Logan Vance, Emily Hatfield, Savannah Parsons

Back Row: Madyson Redden, Hannah Massie, Thomas Toler, Jasmine Godfrey, Jessica Kennedy.

Baileysville Elementary & Middle School studentsattending the STEM trip to Black Water Falls Lodge were:

Front Row: Austin Ball, Dominick Moore, Connor Gibson, Logan Vance, Emily Hatfield, Savannah Parsons

Back Row: Madyson Redden, Hannah Massie, Thomas Toler, Jasmine Godfrey, Jessica Kennedy.

http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_besstem-1.jpg

Baileysville Elementary & Middle School studentsattending the STEM trip to Black Water Falls Lodge were:

Front Row: Austin Ball, Dominick Moore, Connor Gibson, Logan Vance, Emily Hatfield, Savannah Parsons

Back Row: Madyson Redden, Hannah Massie, Thomas Toler, Jasmine Godfrey, Jessica Kennedy.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:00 pm |    

Little League parade

Little League parade
10:40 pm |    

Warriors headed to Charleston

Warriors headed to Charleston
5:49 pm |    

Living History at Mullens Elementary

Living History at Mullens Elementary
comments powered by Disqus