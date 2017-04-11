Baileysville Elementary & Middle School studentsattending the STEM trip to Black Water Falls Lodge were:
Front Row: Austin Ball, Dominick Moore, Connor Gibson, Logan Vance, Emily Hatfield, Savannah Parsons
Back Row: Madyson Redden, Hannah Massie, Thomas Toler, Jasmine Godfrey, Jessica Kennedy.
