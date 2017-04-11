CU to present living history

Concord University’s Living History Performance class, taught by Mrs. Karen Vuranch, will be presenting Living History Performances: Trailblazers on April 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Rahall 315 and on April 20, 2017, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the J. Frank Marsh Library in the Library Mezzanine. All programs are free and open to the public.

Students will be portraying famous men and women in history who have inspired them. These students have done extensive research on the men and women they will be bringing to life. Each student will portray a character and then answer questions as the character. After all of the students have performed, they will answer questions as scholars.

The performance on April 18 will include Elizabeth Hamilton, wife of Alexander Hamilton, performed by Jessica Acord; Lt. Allen Allensworth, African-American Army officer and humanitarian, performed by Stephan Williams; Katherine Hepburn, unconventional actor, performed by Brianna Duckworth; Ruby Dee, actor and activist, performed by Porsha Thompson; and Hyeonseo Lee, the story of a North Korean woman who escaped to China, then went back and led her family on a daring mission to safety, performed by RaYun Kim.

The April 20 2 p.m. presentation will feature Historical Trailblazers. This performance will include Mary Draper Ingles, Shawnee Indian captive, performed by Maizy Landreth; Elizabeth Hamilton, wife of Alexander Hamilton, performed by Jessica Acord; and Mary Etta Hatfield, of the Hatfield and McCoy Feud, performed by one of her descendants, Summer Smith.

The 7 p.m. performance on April 20 will feature Modern Trailblazers. This performance will include Katherine Hepburn, unconventional actor, performed by Brianna Duckworth; Ruby Dee, actor and activist, performed by Porsha Thompson; and Hyeonseo Lee, the story of a North Korean woman who escaped to China, then went back and led her family on a daring mission to safety, performed by RaYun Kim.

For more information contact Karen Vuranch at [email protected] or (304) 384-5259.