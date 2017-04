Berlin McKinney Elementary March Students of the Month include Daiden Reed, Arabella Day, and Nevaeh Cole, First Grade; Kailyn Elswick, Sanaa Duncan, and Payton Toler, Second Grade; Noah Akers, Jagger Smtih, and Blake Toler, Third Grade; Kyler Reed, Madison Goodman, and Christopher Wiley, Fourth Grade.

